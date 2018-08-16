हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar's Gold fails to beat Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan at Box Office

With more than half of 2018 passed out, Bollywood has a decent collection of films with critical acclaims and commercial success so far. Like every year, this year too, there are films that received positive reviews and had brilliant performance but somehow, couldn't connect with the audience and performed miserably at the Box Office. However, there were few who not only survived at the ticket counter but also shattered several previous records, created by some brilliant performers of B-town.

As per the latest collections shared by trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, the top 5 high-rated films, with highest opening grosser features only one Khan, i.e. our 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor Salman. Here, we take a look at the top 5 films, released this year with the highest opening grosser.

Sanju

The biggest hit of the year and perhaps, Ranbir Kapoor's first film to get such a gigantic response, 'Sanju' opened to a collection of Rs 34.75 crore. Interestingly, it is also the first non-holiday release after 'Baahubali' to get such a mammoth opening. The film has broken several Box Office records within days of its release. It entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club within days of its release and stands with the net collection of over Rs 340 crore. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the biographical drama stars Ranbir as the controversial star Sanjay Dutt.

Race 3

Despite receiving mainly negative reviews from critics, the Salman Khan's action-thriller turned out to be an Eid gift for his fans. The film saw a massive opening of Rs 29.17 crore and entered the Rs 100 crore club in flat three days. However, it failed to maintain its steady pace afterwards and witnessed a massive dip. As per a report, 'Race 3' made a net collection of Rs 177.51 crore at the domestic ticket counter, which is way below the expection for a Salman-starrer.

Gold

Helmed by Reema Kagti, 'Gold' hit the screens on Independence Day. The film is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948. Released on Independence Day, the film hit the bull's eye at the Box Office and saw an opening of Rs 25.25 crore, thus, becoming the third highest grosser of this year after 'Sanju' and 'Race 3'. 

Satyamev Jayate

The Tiger Shroff- Disha Patani film witnessed an unbelievable collection of Rs 25 crore on its first day. The film grossed over Rs 190 crore in India within two weeks of its release. It also performed well in overseas and collected Rs 41 crore in two weeks. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan, the action thriller film is a sequel to the 2016 film 'Baaghi' and a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam. Interestingly, this is Tiger Shroff's first film to enter the 100 crore club. 

Satyamev Jayate

Bollywood's tall and handsome actor John Abraham starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' hit the screens on Independence Day and clashed with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' at the Box Office. However, both the films held their ground and got a solid opening on the ticket windows. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the thriller drama made an opening of Rs 20.52 crore and gave a strong competition to Akshay's Gold. As per Taran, 'Satyamev Jayate' performed exceptionally well on single screens. 

