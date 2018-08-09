Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' gets certified by British Censor Board

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy starrer 'Gold' is one of the most awaited releases of the year. The trailer of the film roused our patriotic vibes and the energizing songs got us grooving. After a long wait, the film's release date is finally inching closer. The movie is slated to release on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15.

'Gold' has been certified by the British Censor Board. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “#Gold certified 12A by British censors on 8 Aug 2018. Approved run time: 151 min 25 sec [2 hours, 31 minutes, 25 seconds]... #Overseas”

#Gold certified 12A by British censors on 8 Aug 2018. Approved run time: 151 min 25 sec [2 hours, 31 minutes, 25 seconds]... #Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 8, 2018

The film is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948. Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das while Mouni essays the role of his wife Monobina Das in the movie.

Gold, is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. The film marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Mouni Roy, who won a million hearts as Parvati in TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Later, she left viewers spellbound by essaying Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's super-natural show that revolves around the revenge saga of a shape-shifting snake woman.

The film has an ensemble cast that includes actors like Kunal K Kapoor (as Samrat), Vineet Singh (as Imtiaz), Sunny Kaushal (as Himmat Singh) and Amit Sadh (as Raghubir Pratap Singh).