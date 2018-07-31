हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Gold

Gold: New poster of Akshay Kumar- Mouni Roy starrer will rouse your patriotic spirit—Pic inside

 Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das while Mouni essays the role of his wife Monobina Das in the movie.

Gold: New poster of Akshay Kumar- Mouni Roy starrer will rouse your patriotic spirit—Pic inside

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' will hit the screens on the occasion of Independence Day. The movie is already one of the most awaited releases of the year and its trailer and posters are time and again rousing our patriotic vibes. The film is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948. Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das while Mouni essays the role of his wife Monobina Das in the movie.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a brand new poster of the film. He wrote, “All set for 15 Aug 2018 release... Akshay Kumar in #Gold... Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar... Directed by Reema Kagti... Poster:”

Gold, which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Mouni Roy, who won a million hearts as Parvati in TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Later, she left viewers spellbound by essaying Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's super-natural show that revolves around the revenge saga of a shape-shifting snake woman.

A few days ago, a brand new song titled Ghar Layenge Gold was unveiled. The song, sung by Daler Mehndi is penned and composed Javed Akhtar and Sachin-Jigar respectively.

The film has an ensemble cast that includes actors like Kunal K Kapoor (as Samrat), Vineet Singh (as Imtiaz), Sunny Kaushal (as Himmat Singh) and Amit Sadh (as Raghubir Pratap Singh).

