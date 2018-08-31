हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' witnesses a decline, check out Box Office report

Latest collections are out and almost two weeks into its release, the movie has witnessed a decline in collections.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Gold&#039; witnesses a decline, check out Box Office report

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' sent cash registers ringing the moment it hit theatres. The film became the third highest grosser of this year and is also the first ever Bollywood film to be released in Saudi Arabia! 'Gold' hit the screens on the occasion of Independence Day and witnessed massive footfall in theatres.

The movie collected as high as 25.25 crores on its opening day.

Latest collections are out and almost two weeks into its release, the movie has witnessed a decline in collections.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Gold witnesses a decline in Week 2... Amassed a major chunk in Week 1 and more specifically on Day 1 [₹ 25.25 cr]… Likely to fold up under ₹ 115 cr... [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.45 cr, Tue 1.30 cr, Wed 1.25 cr, Thu 1 cr. Total: ₹ 104 cr. India biz.”

'Gold' is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It marks the Bollywood debut of television's popular face, Mouni Roy.

'Gold' clashed with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' at the Box Office. Both the films released on August 15, 2018, and fared well.

