Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LL.B 2' lands in legal mess; Jaipur court summons actor

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Jolly LL.B 2' has landed in a legal mess. On Monday, a Jaipur court reportedly summoned actor Akshay Kumar for his role in movie

According to online reports, the 49-year-old star has now been asked to appear before the court on March 10 this year. It is being said that Akki's character has distorted the profession of the lawyer in the flick.

Further details are awaited.

Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi will also be playing interesting roles in the film. 'Jolly LLB 2', directed by Subhash Kapoor, will hit the silver screens on February 10 this year.

It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.

(With ANI inputs)