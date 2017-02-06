Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LL.B 2': This man is on a roll, says Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter on Monday to laud Akshay Kumar for his upcoming release 'Jolly LL.B 2'. The 43-year-old actor also congratulated the team of the courtroom drama for their 'fantastic' efforts.

"This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic!" Duggu tweeted.

For the record, Akki reportedly completed the shoot of the movie in record time.

Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi will also be playing interesting roles in the film. 'Jolly LLB 2', directed by Subhash Kapoor, will hit the silver screens on February 10 this year.

This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic! https://t.co/LyQyDA4M2k — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) 6 February 2017

It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.