Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LL.B 2': This man is on a roll, says Hrithik Roshan
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter on Monday to laud Akshay Kumar for his upcoming release 'Jolly LL.B 2'. The 43-year-old actor also congratulated the team of the courtroom drama for their 'fantastic' efforts.
"This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic!" Duggu tweeted.
For the record, Akki reportedly completed the shoot of the movie in record time.
Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi will also be playing interesting roles in the film. 'Jolly LLB 2', directed by Subhash Kapoor, will hit the silver screens on February 10 this year.
This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic! https://t.co/LyQyDA4M2k
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) 6 February 2017
It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' promotions: Akshay Kumar reminisces 'good old' college days
- Miley Cyrus performs Lakshmi puja
- 'Bigg Boss' season 10 contestants Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gurjar party together- Watch
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals how he is prepping up for 'Manto'
- Important for filmmakers to be 'brave', says Shoojit Sircar
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' promotions: Akshay Kumar reminisces 'good old' college days
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals how he is prepping up for 'Manto'
- Important for filmmakers to be 'brave', says Shoojit Sircar
- Phillauri trailer: Bollywood praises Anushka Sharma’s ‘bhoot’ avatar!
- ‘Munna Bhai’ Sanjay Dutt will be back; Rajkumar Hirani confirms third instalment!