Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' release date out

The first film to come off this partnership will be India’s first space film, Mission Mangal.

New Delhi: Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar recently announced his next big venture 'Mission Mangal'. The actor recently took to Twitter and shared the release date as well. The action star will be collaborating with Fox Studios for a slate of three big ventures. The first film to come off this partnership will be India’s first space film, Mission Mangal.

This will be in collaboration with filmmaker R Balki and the film will be directed by Jagan Shakti. 'Mission Mangal' will release on August 15, 2019. The actor wrote on Twitter: "A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters. @foxstarhindi"

The movie stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi to name a few. 

Commenting on the association, Akshay Kumar said “I am delighted to find a new creative partner in Fox Star Studios and am looking forward to creating a collaboration that will deliver a meaningful and entertaining cinematic experience. With our combined energies we hope to create content that not only excites but also empowers.” 

The shoot for 'Mission Mangal' commences in mid-November. 

