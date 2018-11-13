हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal to clash with John Abraham's Batla House on Independence Day 2019?

Both the films are arriving in cinemas on August 15 next year.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s Mission Mangal to clash with John Abraham&#039;s Batla House on Independence Day 2019?

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal', which will be India's first space film, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 15, 2019. The film is based on India's 2013 space programme of Mangalyaan mission and will be co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape of Good Films.

Now as per reports, Akshay is all set to face a Box Office battle with his good pal John Abraham as 'Mission Mangal' will face off with John's 'Batla House'. Interestingly, both the film are said to be inspired from true films and are releasing at the same time. 

This will be the second time in a row that Akshay's film will clash with John at the Box Office. This year, Akshay's sports-drama 'Gold' and later's 'Satyamev Jayate' clashed against each other on the Independence Day. Rajkummar Rao's 'Made in China'is another film that is coming out on Independence Day 2019.

In the meantime, 'Mission Mangal' will focus on the stories of the women behind for the success of Mangalyaan mission. It will be helmed by Jagan Shakti. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi to name a few. The shoot for 'Mission Mangal' commences in mid-November. 

'Batla House', on the other hand, will revolve around Sanjeev Kumar Yadav as the one who spearheaded the Batla House encounter. It is a story about the encounter that happened in Delhi between the police officials and the terrorist group, Indian Mujahideen. As the tagline suggests 'The story of India's Most Decorated/Controversial Cop', the case was about this one man who has had 70 encounters, a record 22 convictions from 30 cases and nine Gallantry Awards.This will be John and Nikkhil`s second collaboration, the two have earlier worked together in `Salaam-E-Ishq`. 

