हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' opens up to a slow start in China

Many Bollywood films are being released in international box offices and the results have been good so far. Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' is the latest film to join the bandwagon of Indian films released in China. After a thunderous response to the actor's 'Toilet:Ek Prem Katha', there were many expectations from 'PadMan' hitting the Chinese Box office. However, the film has opened up to a slow start at box office.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;PadMan&#039; opens up to a slow start in China

New Delhi: Many Bollywood films are being released in international box offices and the results have been good so far. Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' is the latest film to join the bandwagon of Indian films released in China. After a thunderous response to the actor's 'Toilet:Ek Prem Katha', there were many expectations from 'PadMan' hitting the Chinese Box office. However, the film has opened up to a slow start at box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter.

He wrote, “#PadMan registers a low start in #China... Opening day numbers are much lower than #ToiletEkPremKatha [Fri $ 2.35 mn; incl previews], which opened in June 2018... Sat and Sun biz is pivotal...Fri $ 1.52 mn [₹ 10.93 cr] / incl previews Showings: 45,974 Admissions: 324,659”

'PadMan' released in China yesterday (December 14). The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte besides Akshay.

The film received critical acclaim and was widely appreciated for its content. In India, 'PadMan' released in February this year. The movie presented the story of a man called Arunachalam Muruganantham, who braved all odds to ensure his wife gets a healthy and long life, giving India its very own 'PadMan'.

Tags:
Akshay KumarpadmanPadMan china collectionsSonam Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close