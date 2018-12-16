Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' picks up pace at Chinese box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer 'PadMan' released in China on December 14. The film opened up to a slow start at the Chinese box office but has shown growth on day 2.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “After a lacklustre Day 1, #PadMan sees growth on Day 2 in #China... However, the 2-day total remains on the lower side... Ought to show big growth on Day 3 for a satisfactory weekend total... Fri $ 1.46 mn Sat $ 2.03 mn Total: $ 3.55 mn [₹ 25.54 cr] Note: Includes previews.”

The film received critical acclaim and was widely appreciated for its content. In India, 'PadMan' released in February this year. The movie presented the story of a man called Arunachalam Muruganantham, who braved all odds to ensure his wife gets a healthy and long life, giving India its very own 'PadMan'.

Many Bollywood films are being released in international box offices and the results have been good so far. Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' is the latest film to join the bandwagon of Indian films released in China. After a thunderous response to the actor's 'Toilet:Ek Prem Katha', there were many expectations from 'PadMan' hitting the Chinese Box office.