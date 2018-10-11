हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar's PadMan to be screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival

The movie will be screened at the 31st Tokyo International Film Festival

Akshay Kumar&#039;s PadMan to be screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Radhika Apte starrer 'PadMan' emerged a box office success. The film received critical acclaim and was widely appreciated for its content. 'PadMan' released in February this year. The movie presented the story of a man called Arunachalam Muruganantham, who braved all odds to ensure his wife gets a healthy and long life, giving India its very own 'PadMan'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news that the movie will be screened at the 31st Tokyo International Film Festival. He also shared the poster of the film for the Japanese audience.

Adarsh wrote, “#PadMan to be screened at the 31st Tokyo International Film Festival... Here's the poster for the local audiences in Japan”

Check it out here:

The movie minted over Rs 10 Crore at the Indian Box Office. Akshay plays Lakshmikant Chauhan in the movie while Radhika Apte is seen as Gayatri—his doting wife. Sonam Kapoor plays the role of Pari, a modern young woman of today. Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna turned a film producer with this venture.

The film is helmed by R. Balki 

