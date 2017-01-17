Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' to show Radhika Apte in a nagging wife's role?

New Delhi: The Khiladi Akshay Kumar started off this year on a promising note. He shared the first look posters of all his upcoming films releasing in 2017 on Twitter and made it a really Happy New Year for his fans.

One such film, which has grabbed the maximum eyeballs happens to be 'Padman'. Interestingly, the film will be wifey Twinkle Khanna's maiden production venture as well.

A few days back, it was revealed that Akshay will have two leading ladies in the film—Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. And now, it is reported that the latter will play his wife on-screen.

Yes! According to BollywoodLife.com, Radhika will play Akshay's wife in 'Padman'. The report quotes a source telling DNA, “She plays a nagging wife who is embarrassed by her husband’s concern with her menstrual cycles. She threatens to leave him if he doesn’t get over his obsession with her and other women’s periods. When he doesn’t, she leaves him, but don’t worry, the light-hearted film has a happy ending.”

'Padman' is based on the real-life incident of Arunachalam Muruganantham—the man whose initiative to invent low-cost sanitary pad making machines in rural India helped not only his wife but other women in his village to lead a hygienic life.