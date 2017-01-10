Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' will have THESE leading ladies—Guess who!

New Delhi: Bollywood's khiladi Akshay Kumar on New Year's decided to share the news of his upcoming ventures in 2017 with fans. So, next he did was flood his Twitter timeline with the first look posters of all his awaited films this year.

One such films which will release this year happens to be 'Padman', which is based on the real-life incident of Arunachalam Muruganantham—the man whose initiative to invent low-cost sanitary pad making machines in rural India helped not only his wife but other women in his village to lead a hygienic life.

‘Padman’ will be produced by Akki's better half Twinkle Khanna, making it her maiden production venture. Now, the leading ladies too have been finalised. Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte will play important roles in the film.

Sonam took to Twitter/Instagram and confirmed the news:

Twinkle had mentioned about the story of 'Padman' aka Arunachalam in the final short story titled ‘The Sanitary Man from A Scared Land’ in her second novel ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.