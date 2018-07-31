हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Akshay Kumar's sports drama 'Gold' to release in IMAX this August 15

Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical sports drama 'Gold' will have an IMAX release. The film has been directed by Reema Kagti and also stars television actress Mouni Roy as the female lead. 

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter writing, "#NewsAlert: #Gold will have an IMAX release... Official announcement:."

Akshay too took to Twitter to announce the news writing, "Excited to share the news that you can experience Gold in IMAX. Watch the new 60 sec trailer launching with IMAX tomorrow. Stay tuned! #GoldIMAXTrailer @excelmovies @IMAX." 

A new 60-second trailer of the film will be released by the makers in an IMAX format on Wednesday.

'Gold' revolves around the journey of a man dreaming to win India's first Gold in Hockey. The film takes the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud. The film is set to release this Independence Day, on August 15, marking 70 years of Free India's first Gold medal at the 1948 Olympics. However, it will face a clash with John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate' at the Box Office, which is also releasing the same day. 

'Gold' also features Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal playing pivotal parts. Mouni Roy, who shot to fame with hit show 'Naagin' will be making her Bollywood debut with this film. 

