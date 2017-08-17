close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet – Ek Prem Katha' Box Office collections witness a major dip on Wednesday!

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released on August 11, 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 16:56
Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Toilet – Ek Prem Katha&#039; Box Office collections witness a major dip on Wednesday!

New Delhi: After witnessing a super Tuesday at Box Office, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Toilet – Ek Prem Katha' saw a major dip on Wednesday. The Shree Narayan Singh directorial reportedly minted over six crore Rs on its Day Six at BO.

Interestingly, the movie collected Rs 20 crore on Independence Day. Considering the same, the flick is now unlikely cross the Rs 100 crore mark in Week One. 

"#ToiletEkPremKatha is a SMASH HIT... Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr, Wed 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 89.95 cr. #TEPK," movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released on August 11, 2017.

TAGS

Akshay KumarToilet Ek Prem Kathatoilet ek prem katha collectiontoilet ek prem katha box officeShree Narayan Singh

From Zee News

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle
Music

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-...

Dharmendra makes debut on social media
People

Dharmendra makes debut on social media

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
People

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Ba...

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Movies

'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
Movies

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Justin Bieber unveils new track &#039;Friends&#039;
Music

Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi
People

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Ko...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video