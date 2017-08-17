Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet – Ek Prem Katha' Box Office collections witness a major dip on Wednesday!

New Delhi: After witnessing a super Tuesday at Box Office, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Toilet – Ek Prem Katha' saw a major dip on Wednesday. The Shree Narayan Singh directorial reportedly minted over six crore Rs on its Day Six at BO.

Interestingly, the movie collected Rs 20 crore on Independence Day. Considering the same, the flick is now unlikely cross the Rs 100 crore mark in Week One.

"#ToiletEkPremKatha is a SMASH HIT... Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr, Wed 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 89.95 cr. #TEPK," movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released on August 11, 2017.