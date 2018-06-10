हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha registers massive 51% growth at Chinese Box Office

'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' is the first Akshay-starrer and the fifth Bollywood film, 'Secret Superstar', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Hindi Medium' and 'Baahubali 2' to release in China.    

Photo courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha', which released in China on Friday, has received an overwhelming response from the audience. The film released with the title 'Toilet Hero' and has registered a massive 51 per cent growth on the day 2 of its release.

And as per industry experts, the film released in over 4,300 screens and has got 56,974 shows across China. Interestingly, this is 5 per cent higher screen count compared to that the film was given in India.

The film raked in Rs 15.94 crore on its first day with the footfalls of around 5 lakh.  

Sharing the collection figure of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#ToiletEkPremKatha registers a SUPER 51.06% growth on Day 2 [Sat] in China... That’s not all, it has also zoomed to the No 1 spot at China BO on Day 2 itself... That says it all...
Fri $ 2.35 mn
Sat $ 3.55 mn
Total: $ 5.90 [₹ 39.85 cr]
#TEPK #ToiletHero." 

'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' is the fifth and the first Akshay-starrer to release in China. Earlier films like 'Secret Superstar', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Hindi Medium' and 'Baahubali 2' have been released there. 

Akshay's 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released in Indian on August 11 last year. As per Taran, 'Toilet..' is Akshay's 8th film to enter the 100 crore club.

