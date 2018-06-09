हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opens to roaring start in China

Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' has opened to a warm response from the audience in China. The film collected Rs 15.94 crore on its first day.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha', which released in China on Friday, has received an overwhelming response from the audience. The film was released with the title 'Toilet Hero' and has debuted at the second position at the Chinese market. 

And as per industry experts, the film released in over 4,300 screens and has got 56,974 shows across China. Interestingly, this is 5 per cent higher screen count compared to that the film was given in India.

The film has raked in Rs 15.94 crore on its first day with the footfalls of around 5 lakh. The film is expected to perform well and stay steady at the Chinese Box Office. 

Sharing the collection figure of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Market for well-made *content-driven* Indian films continues to bloom in China... #ToiletEkPremKatha - titled #ToiletHero for Chinese audiences - starts off VERY WELL... Debuts at No 2 at China BO...
Fri $ 2.36 mn [₹ 15.94 cr]
Shows: 56,974
Admits / Footfalls: 496,483"

'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' is the fifth and the first Akshay-starrer to release in China. Earlier films like 'Secret Superstar', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Hindi Medium' and 'Baahubali 2' have been released there. 

Akshay's 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released in Indian on August 11 last year. As per Taran, 'Toilet..' is Akshay's 8th film to enter the 100 crore club.

