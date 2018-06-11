हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stays strong at China Box Office

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's social drama 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha', which released in China on Friday, has received a humungous response from the audience. The film was released with the title 'Toilet Hero' and has debuted at the second position at the Chinese market. 

According to industry experts, the film released in over 4,300 screens and has got 56,974 shows across China. Interestingly, this is 5 per cent higher screen count compared to that the film was given in India.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections, "More
#ToiletEkPremKatha has a SOLID opening weekend in China... Retains the No 1 spot at China BO on Sun too... Will have to maintain the pace on weekdays for an IMPRESSIVE Week 1 total... 
Fri $ 2.35 mn
Sat $ 3.55 mn
Sun $ 3.16 mn
Total: $ 9.06 [₹ 61.04 cr]
#TEPK #ToiletHero

'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' is the fifth and the first Akshay-starrer to release in China. Earlier films like 'Secret Superstar', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Hindi Medium' and 'Baahubali 2' have been released there. 

Akshay's 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released in Indian on August 11 last year. As per Taran, 'Toilet..' is Akshay's 8th film to enter the 100 crore club.

