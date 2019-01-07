Ali Abbas Zafar resumes shooting of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Bharat

New Delhi: Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who took a break from the shooting of his upcoming project 'Bharat' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif last month, has resumed the shooting. The filmmaker shared the news with his fans announcing that this would be the last schedule of the shoot.

Zafar took to Twitter to write, "Last shooting schedule of `Bharat` begins today... Ab Eid door Nahin (Eid is not far)."

Take a look at his post:

Last shooting schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm begins today .... Ab Eid door Nahin :) — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 7, 2019

Last month, after wrapping up the shoot of the film in Delhi, Zafar said that he would resume working on the next schedule in the new year, i.e. 2019. He wrote, " Finished with Delhi and Punjab schedules of 'Bharat', last schedule will start in new year." And he had a reason for taking a break from the shooting, saying, who works in the birth month of 'Bhai', referring to the birthday of superstar Salman Khan. Salman will turn 53 on December 27.

"Bhai ke birthday wale month mein kaun kaam Karta hai... Par hum edit mein lage hue hain (But we are working on the edit)," he said.

The film reunites the hit pair of Salman, Zafar and Katrina Kaif after the 2017 blockbuster 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman, 'Bharat' is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film 'Ode To My Father'. Vishal-Shekhar will compose songs for the film and Irshad Kamil is the lyricist.

It features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. Actor Varun Dhawan will be seen in special appearance in one of the sequence. The film is slated for an Eid release in 2019.