Alia Bhatt flies back to Bulgaria for Brahmastra shoot, caught blushing as she checks her phone

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt, who was back home for quite a few days, has returned back to the sets of Ayan Mukherji's directorial upcoming 'Brahmastra' in Bulgaria. A sci-fi film, 'Brahmashtra' also stars Ranbir Kapoor, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

In the meantime, Dharma Productions took to Instagram to welcome Alia on the sets. The official handle of Dharma Productions shared a photo of the actress in which she is seen smiling as she checks her phone. They captioned the post as, "Back where she belongs! @aliabhatt on the sets of #brahmastra."

Alia too shared the same photo on her Instagram handle writing, "And we are back".

Check out the post here:

As soon as Alia's photo was shared on the social media, several fans commented on the post questioning who she was chatting to. While some of them commented saying that she was chatting with RK, other thought that probably RK once again turned into a photographer to take this beautiful click.

Alia has several big projects in her kitty. Apart from 'Brahmastra', she has Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' in which she has been paired alongside Ranveer Singh. She has also come on board for Karan Johar's muti-starrer project 'Takht' and Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank. She will also be seen in aaspecial appearance in Anand L Rai's 'Zero'.