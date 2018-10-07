हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt leaves for Kargil for Karan Johar's period-drama Kalank — See photo

In the photo, Alia is seen posing for a picture with her team in a bus while looking outside the window.

Alia Bhatt leaves for Kargil for Karan Johar&#039;s period-drama Kalank — See photo
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt, who recently finished shooting for 'Koffee with Karan' episode with her B-town pal Deepika Padukone, has left for Kargil to shoot for the next schedule of her upcoming drama 'Kalank'.

The actress took to Instagram to share a snap in which she can be seen posing for a picture with her team in a bus while looking outside the window. She captioned the image, which was posted on her Instagram Story, as 'Kargil Calling.'

Alia Bhatt

Talking about the project, 'Kalank' is a period-drama directed by Abhishek Varman and has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kunal Kemmu, Hiten Tejwani, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. 

Interestingly, Madhuri and Sanjay, who have done films like 'Saajan' and 'Khalnayak', were last seen together on the big screen almost 21 years ago. The two actors recently came face-to-face for the first time in all these years on the sets of Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank.'

The 'Kalank' team began shooting for the film almost two months back and the film is slated to hit the theatres in April 2019. 

It is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. Not many know that the film was actually conceptualised by KJo's late father Yash Johar nearly 15 years ago and late actress Sridevi was initially signed for the character role played by Madhuri.

Tags:
Alia BhattKalankAlia Bhatt KargilSanjay DuttMadhuri DixitKalank castVarun Dhawan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close