Alia Bhatt shares a cutesy click with Abhishek Varman and Aditya Roy Kapoor post wrapping up 'Kalank'

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt has wrapped up yet another film and this one is Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank'. The film has an ensemble star cast with Alia, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit to name a few playing important parts.

After wrapping up the film, Alia took to Instagram and shared a cutesy click with Abhishek and Aditya.

Check it out:

The caption says, “KALANK has wrapped but the heart is still wide open!! For those who understand it and for those who don’t.. when you wrap a film it feels like a part of you just combusts.. especially when you’ve worked with your friends and family.. Crossing our fingers and toes for the journey ahead.. Cant wait for you guys to see the visuals..”

'Kalank’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. It is set in the backdrop of 1940s and stars the big names of industry. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It is to be noted that the 'Kalank' was conceptualized by KJo and his father Yash Johar around 15 years ago. Late veteran actress Sridevi was initially signed for the character role played by Madhuri.

The film is slated to hit the screens on April 19, 2019.