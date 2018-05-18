Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi emerges as a winner at the Box Office in the opening week

Mumbai: This is good news for Bollywood. Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, a spy-thriller starring Alia Bhatt has emerged as a winner at the Box Office in the first week.

The film which hit theatres on May 11, has garnered over Rs. 56 crores until Thursday.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office report on Twitter. He posted: " #Raazi emerges a WINNER... Does REMARKABLE biz in Week 1... Emerges 5th HIGHEST *Week 1* of 2018... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr, Thu 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 56.59 cr. India biz."

#Raazi emerges a WINNER... Does REMARKABLE biz in Week 1... Emerges 5th HIGHEST *Week 1* of 2018... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr, Thu 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 56.59 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 18 May 2018

"What’s noteworthy is the fact that #Raazi put up SUPERB numbers on weekdays, following an EXCELLENT opening weekend... The biz remained consistently above ₹ 5.25 cr from Mon to Thu, which indicates the word of mouth has translated into BO numbers."

What’s noteworthy is the fact that #Raazi put up SUPERB numbers on weekdays, following an EXCELLENT opening weekend... The biz remained consistently above ₹ 5.25 cr from Mon to Thu, which indicates the word of mouth has translated into BO numbers. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 18 May 2018

By minting over Rs 56 crores within a week, Raazi, a film based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat has now made it to the list of the Top 5 films of the year till date.

TOP 5 - 2018

Week 1 biz...

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 166.50 cr [9 days; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 112.85 cr

3. #Raid ₹ 63.05 cr

4. #PadMan ₹ 62.87 cr

5. #Raazi ₹ 56.59 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included]

TOP 5 - 2018

Week 1 biz...

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 166.50 cr [9 days; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 112.85 cr

3. #Raid ₹ 63.05 cr

4. #PadMan ₹ 62.87 cr

5. #Raazi ₹ 56.59 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 18 May 2018

The Box Office success of Raazi has proved that content-driven films too can do brisk business.

Also starring Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the spy-thriller, is set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pak relationship in the 1970s.

Based on a real incident, Raazi narrates the tale of an Indian girl married to a Pakistani man in the 1970s.

Alia's choices of films have proved that she is here to play long and impressive innings. Raazi has added a new feather to her cap.

Daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Alia, has walked a long way to create a niche for herself in the film industry.

The young and immensely talented actor has two big films in the pipeline - Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra trilogy with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.