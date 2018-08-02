हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt turns muse for her photographer Ranbir Kapoor — Check out her latest pic

The photo has received a thumbs up from none other but Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' in Bulgaria, seems to be having a gala time together. The alleged couple, if not posing with each other, of late, are seen clicking each other's photos. 

On Wednesday, Alia shared a new photo of her on her Instagram account with the caption, "& into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul (amaze photographer – RK)." Though, Alia did not mention her co-star Ranbir anywhere in the caption but we assumed the photographer 'RK' here is no one else but him. 

Rumoured beau Ranbir's mother Neetu, who has been routinely approving Alia's posts, commented on the picture, "Fab pic of YOU. by RK". Interestingly, the 25-year-old also chose to put the same photo as her profile picture on the photo-sharing application.

Check out the post here: 

 

& into the forest I go,to lose my mind and find my soul_ (amaze photographer_ - RK)

A post shared by Alia ___ (@aliaabhatt) on

In the black and white photo, Alia can be seen wearing a denim jacket and sporting a mischevious smile on her face, Alia is looking through what appears to be an iron gate. 

Alia was recently seen in a click with Karan Johar too who visited the 'Brahmastra' sets. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "coffee with karan..." Karan also had shared a click of Ranbir Kapoor via his Instagram stories.

Last week too, Alia had shared a picture, in which the actress is facing towards the window with her friend. Sharing the picture on Instagram,  Alia wrote, "The view and her too... ??photo credit - RK.” So now know what Alia calls Ranbir lovingly!

 

the view and her too.. _photo credit - RK

A post shared by Alia ___ (@aliaabhatt) on

'Brahmastra' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and also features megastra Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood star Nagarjuna. The flick will hit the big screens on August 15, 2019.

