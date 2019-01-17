हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
no fathers in kashmir

Alia Bhatt urges CBFC to lift ban on her mother Soni Razdan's film 'No Fathers In Kashmir'

Soni Razdan's movie 'No Fathers In Kashmir' is directed by Ashvin Kumar. 

Alia Bhatt urges CBFC to lift ban on her mother Soni Razdan&#039;s film &#039;No Fathers In Kashmir&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The talented B-Town find, Alia Bhatt has impressed one and sundry with her impeccable acting prowess in many of her movies. The actress, who has a solid fanbase on social media took to Twitter and urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to lift the ban on her mother's upcoming film.

Soni Razdan's movie 'No Fathers In Kashmir' is directed by Ashvin Kumar. The filmmaker reportedly is struggling to get a U/A certificate for the movie.

Alia wrote on Twitter: “Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion..let’s give love a chance!”

According to IANS, in December 2018, Ashvin had said the CBFC after an inordinate delay of nearly 90 days and of giving him no clarity on what it was finding objectionable in the film, came up with a list of cuts that he and his team objected to as "the cuts proposed were based neither on reality nor on law".

He even went to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) for relief, but they returned it to the CBFC as the latter did not give us a legally-mandated hearing.

(With IANS inputs)

