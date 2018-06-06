हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal's Raazi becomes third highest overseas grosser of 2018 after Padmaavat, Baaghi 2

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi' continues to dominate the Box Office despite several news films hitting the big screen. The Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller has received positive reviews from the critics and has performed well at the ticket counter and has emerged as a blockbuster. 

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

As per reports, the film has also been enjoying a decent run in the international markets. 'Raazi' which grossed Rs 115 crore in India, has collected Rs 35 crore at the overseas Box Office, therefore taking its net collection to Rs 185 crore at the global market, said a Bollywoodlife.com report.

It has become the third highest grosser of this year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' and Ahmed Khan's 'Baaghi 2'. 

Padmaavat: Rs 194.77 cr
Baaghi 2: Rs 45 cr

Recently, actress Kangana Ranaut watched 'Raazi'and gave a thumbs up to the film. Upon being asked about her reaction, Kangana said that director Meghna had done a splendid job and that everyone liked the film.

She added that 'It is Alia's world and we are just living in it'. Revealing further, Kangana said that she was called for a trial of the film but she couldn't attend it as she was busy shooting. However, the actress had promised both Alia and Meghna that she would watch the film soon.  

'Raazi' narrates the tale of an ordinary Indian girl (played by Alia) who was married to a Pakistani man (played by Vicky) in the 1970s. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat and is inspired by a true event. Alia has definitely evolved as an actor and her role in Raazi proves that she can do justice to serious roles in a perfect manner.

Also starring Rajit Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the spy-thriller is set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pak relationship in the 1970s.

