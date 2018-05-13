Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal's Raazi rakes in moolah at Box Office — Check collection

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi' is showing a spectacular performance at the Box Office. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Raazi' saw an opening of Rs 7.53 crore and has contiuued its splendid run at the ticket counter.

On Saturday, the film witnessed over 50% growth in terms of collection and did a business of Rs 11.30 crore, thus taking its net domestic collection to Rs 18.83 crore.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shard the film collection on Twitter and wrote, "#Raazi continues its SPLENDID RUN... Witnesses 50.07% growth on Sat... The SUPER-STRONG word of mouth is translating into SUPER-SOLID biz... Expected to collect ₹ 31 cr+ in its opening weekend... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr. Total: ₹ 18.83 cr. India biz."

#Raazi continues its SPLENDID RUN... Witnesses 50.07% growth on Sat... The SUPER-STRONG word of mouth is translating into SUPER-SOLID biz... Expected to collect _ 31 cr+ in its opening weekend... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr. Total: _ 18.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2018

The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel 'Calling Sehmat' which is inspired by real events. It is about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer, played by Vicky Kaushal during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 on the order of her father, played by Rajit Kapur.

The film also stars Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Amruta Khanvilkar and is produced by Dharma Productions. The music and background score of the film is composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy while the lyrics are penned by Gulzar.