Alia Bhatt's bridal look and dance sequence from 'Kalank' leaked—Watch

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram and shared heartfelt notes after wrapping up the shoot of 'Kalank'. The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur among others playing important roles.

A video of Alia has been doing rounds on the internet that is reportedly a dance sequence from the upcoming film.

Check it out here, as shared on Twitter:

Along with this, a picture in which Alia can be seen in the avatar of a bride has also gone viral.

Here it is, as shared by a fan club on Instagram:

'Kalank’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. It is set in the backdrop of 1940s and stars the big names of industry. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It is to be noted that the 'Kalank' was conceptualized by KJo and his father Yash Johar around 15 years ago. Late veteran actress Sridevi was initially signed for the character role played by Madhuri.

The film is slated to hit the screens on April 19, 2019.