Alia Bhatt's Raazi 3 inches towards Rs 50 crore mark at the Box Office

Mumbai: Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi'' starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal of the Masaan fame, has not only garnered rave reviews from critics but has also drawn audiences to the theatre.

The film based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat inspired by a true event, Raazi, has minted over 45 crores at the Box Office since its release on Friday last week.

Also starring Rajit Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the spy-thriller is set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pak relationship in the 1970s.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office collection figures on Twitter Wednesday morning.

He tweeted: "#Raazi continues its dominance... Occupancy/footfalls on Mon and Tue clearly indicates it’s poised for a FANTASTIC Week 1 total [approx ₹ 55 cr+]... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 45.34 cr. India biz. (sic)."

This is really good news for the team of Raazi given the fact that the film is based on a true event and has quite an intense storyline.

Raazi narrates the tale of an ordinary Indian girl (played by Alia) who was married to a Pakistani man (played by Vicky) in the 1970s.

Alia has proved time and again that she is here to play very long and impressive innings.

After her debut in a Karan Johar film, it was Imtiaz Ali’s gripping Highway that displayed the depth of Alia's acting prowess. Since then, the young girl has pulled off awe-inspiring performances in films like 2 States, Udta Punjab, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Raazi has proved to be equally good.

Alia has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra trilogy in her kitty.