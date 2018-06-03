हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's Raazi continues dream run, collected Rs 112 crore at Box Office

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has pulled off a stunner at the Box Office. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar has been doing pretty well and an impressive business on Friday to reach a figure of over Rs 112.59 crore despite the reduced screen counts and new films releasing this week.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

This is really good news for the team of 'Raazi' given the fact that the film is in its fourth week of release. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office collection figures. He tweeted, "#Raazi continues its DREAM RUN... Strong footfalls on fourth Sat is a rarity in today’s times... EXCELLENT... [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 112.59 cr. India biz.

Among the new release, 'Veere Di Wedding' has been doing exceptionally well at the Box Office. The film saw an opening of Rs 10 crore and has so far collected Rs 22 crore. As per Taran, its business is expected to swell further considering the first weekend today.

'Raazi' is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film is based on a true event and has quite an intense storyline. It hit the screens on May 11, 2018. 

Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in a supporting role.

She will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

