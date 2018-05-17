Alia Bhatt's Raazi crosses Rs. 50 crore milestone at the Box Office in just six days

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Box Office. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi, a spy-thriller, also starring Vicky Kaushal of the Masaan fame, released on May 11.

The film based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat has minted over Rs 50 crores and is expected to do better in the coming days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Thursday morning to share the latest Box Office collection report.

He posted: "#Raazi is UNSTOPPABLE... Crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... Have a look at the trending on weekdays - the biz is not going to slow down soon... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr. Total: ₹ 51.24 cr. India biz."

The Box Office success of Raazi has proved that content-driven films too can do brisk business.

Also starring Rajit Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the spy-thriller, is set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pak relationship in the 1970s.

Based on a real incident, Raazi narrates the tale of an Indian girl married to a Pakistani man in the 1970s.

Alia's choices of films have proved that she is here to play long and impressive innings. Raazi has added a new feather to her cap.

She made her debut as the quintessential Bollywood heroine in Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012. But it was Imtiaz Ali’s gripping Highway that gave her a platform to showcase her acting prowess.

Daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Alia, has walked a long way to create a niche for herself in the film industry.

With successful films such as Two States, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Kapoor and Sons, Alia has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood.

The young and immensely talented actor has two big films in the pipeline - Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra trilogy with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.