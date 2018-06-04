हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raazi

Alia Bhatt's Raazi is a blockbuster—Check out latest collections

Latest collections of the film are out and 'Raazi' is still raking the moolah at the Box office.

Alia Bhatt&#039;s Raazi is a blockbuster—Check out latest collections

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi' has already emerged as a blockbuster with its entry to the coveted 100 Cr Club. The movie is based on Harinder Sikka's novel 'Calling Sehmat' and is the story of an Indian Spy who marries a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections. He wrote- “#Raazi continues to SPARKLE... All set to emerge Alia Bhatt’s HIGHEST GROSSER... Nears *lifetime biz* of #BKD... [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 114.89 cr. India biz.”

In yet another tweet, Taran shared the business of 'Raazi' at a glance.

He wrote- “#Raazi biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 56.59 cr Week 2: ₹ 35.04 cr Week 3: ₹ 18.21 cr Weekend 4: ₹ 5.05 cr Total: ₹ 114.89 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.”

The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Alia received a lot of appreciation for her role in the film and she has definitely evolved as an actor.

Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in supporting act.

She will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.
 

 

RaaziAlia BhattVicky Kaushal

