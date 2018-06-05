हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raazi

Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' is a blockbuster, rakes in Rs 115 cr at Box Office

The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The gorgeous Alia Bhatt has impressed one and sundry with her powerpacked performance in 'Raazi'. The film not only earned her heaps of praises but also set the cash registers ringing at the Box Office. This spy thriller has certainly paved way for other content-backed ventures to expect a good turnout. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures of the movie at the domestic market.

It is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

On the professional front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in a supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

