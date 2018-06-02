हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raazi

Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' is unstoppable at Box Office despite new releases

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has pulled off a stunner at the Box Office. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar has been doing pretty well and an impressive business on Friday to reach a figure of over Rs 110.89 crores despite the reduced screen counts and new films releasing this week.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

This is really good news for the team of 'Raazi' given the fact that the film is based on a true event and has quite an intense storyline.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office collection figures. He tweeted, "#Raazi continues to have decent footfalls even in Week 4, despite reduced screen count + new films eating into the market share... [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr. Total: ₹ 110.89 cr. India biz." 

Meanwhile, the film is expected to face a tough competition from 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' and Punjabi biggie 'Carry On Jatta 2'. 

'Raazi' is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018. 

Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in supporting act.

She will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

