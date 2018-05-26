Alia Bhatt's Raazi maintains strong grip at Box Office in 3rd week, crosses Rs 93 crore

New Delhi: Meghna Gulzar's latest outing 'Raazi' has not only proved that good content always turns out to be a winner at the end. Alia Bhatt once again won accolades for her acting chops and the makers couldn't be happier. Vicky Kaushal too got a big thumbs up for her performance.

'Raazi' is enjoying its winning streak as it continues to set the cash registers ringing. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push.

He tweeted, "#Raazi maintains a STRONG GRIP even in Week 3... New releases haven’t been able to make a dent in its biz... Will cross ₹ 100 cr mark on third Sun [Day 17]… [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 93.88 cr. India biz."

#Raazi maintains a STRONG GRIP even in Week 3... New releases haven’t been able to make a dent in its biz... Will cross ₹ 100 cr mark on third Sun [Day 17]… [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 93.88 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2018

'Raazi' is directed by Meghna Gulzar and happens to be an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

On the professional front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Now, all eyes are set on Alia's upcoming ventures!