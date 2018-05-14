Alia Bhatt's Raazi tastes fantastic opening weekend, becomes fifth highest opener of 2018

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi' is showing a spectacular performance at the Box Office. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Raazi' saw an opening of Rs 7.53 crore and has contiuued its splendid run at the ticket counter.

On Saturday, the film witnessed over 50% growth in terms of collection and did a business of Rs 11.30 crore, thus taking its net domestic collection to Rs 18.83 crore.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shard the film collection on Twitter and wrote, "#Raazi has a FANTASTIC opening weekend... Alia’s star power + power-packed performances + strong content + solid word of mouth helped multiply numbers... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr. Total: ₹ 32.94 cr. India biz."

"It’s about the all-important Mon... #Raazi is already a HIT, but the numbers on Mon will give an idea of how it is likely to trend on weekdays... If the film holds on strong levels on weekdays and beyond, which is likely, it will emerge a SUPER-HIT," he said in another tweet.

The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel 'Calling Sehmat' which is inspired by real events. It is about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer, played by Vicky Kaushal during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 on the order of her father, played by Rajit Kapur.

The film also stars Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Amruta Khanvilkar and is produced by Dharma Productions. The music and background score has been composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy while the lyrics have been penned by Gulzar.