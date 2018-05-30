Alia Bhatt's Raazi to become third highest grosser of 2018 after Padmaavat, Baaghi 2

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt has once again floored the audiences with her acting chops in 'Raazi'. The film by Meghna Gulzar keeps you at the edge of your seats as Alia aces her 'spy' act. It has managed to hold its ground despite new releases and the high-octane IPL.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push. He tweeted, "#Raazi is all set to be the THIRD HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Padmaavat and #Baaghi2... FANTASTIC... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr, Mon 1.82 cr, Tue 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 106.12 cr. India biz... Hollywood films not included."

#Raazi is all set to be the THIRD HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Padmaavat and #Baaghi2... FANTASTIC... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr, Mon 1.82 cr, Tue 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 106.12 cr. India biz... Hollywood films not included. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 30, 2018

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Padmaavat' starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh was one of the fastest Rs 100 crore earner this year. Within a week of its release, the film managed to earn a whopping amount of Rs 166.50 crore at the Box Office. This happened despite the fact that the film ran into a controversy and was banned from screening in several states.

The period-drama film went on to register over Rs 500 crore of lifetime collection at the worldwide box office.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani action-drama 'Baaghi 2' took the Box Office by storm hours within its release. The film received positive reviews from the critics and saw an unbelievable opening of massive Rs 25 crore. It was the first film of Tiger Shroff to enter into the league of 100 crore club. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Baaghi 2' stands with the net collection of Rs 164.38 crore.

In the meantime, 'Raazi' is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11.

Interestingly, the film has surpassed Akshay Kumar-Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor starring 'PadMan', thus becoming the 5th highest worldwide grosser of this year. Originally, the first schedule of Raazi was supposed to be held in Kashmir but due to the state of unrest in the valley, the makers decided to shift the shooting location to Mumbai where all the indoor scenes were filmed at a set created inside the Film City.

On the professional front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in a supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.