Alia Bhatt

Will Alia Bhatt's Raazi suffer due to Veere Di Wedding release?

The film is a Box Office winner and Alia's power-packed performance garnered a lot of appreciation.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi' ruled hearts at the Box Office and received a thumbs up from the audience as well as the critics. The movie is already a part of the 100 crore club and is Alia's third film to belong to the coveted category. 

Alia's power-packed performance of a spy named 'Sehmat' in the film has garnered a lot of appreciation. Meanwhile, the latest collections of the film are out and going by the figures, the Meghna Gulzar directorial seems to be unstoppable at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collection figures of 'Raazi'.

On Thursday, it did a business of 1.80 crore and stands with the total collection of Rs 109 crore, which is commendable, considering the budget it has been made at. 'Raazi' has been produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures. 

The film is in the third week of its release but despite that, it has witnessed only 48.03% decline. As per Taran, despite several films hitting the screens, the business of 'Raazi' seems to be totally unaffected. 

It is to be noted that 'Veere Di Wedding', which is also a female-centric film like 'Raazi', has hit the screens on Friday. So far, the film has received positive words from all sectors and has already generated a lot of buzz around it. Going by the positive word of mouth and rave reviews 'Veere Di Wedding' has been receiving, it appears that the film has great potential to pull the audience to theatres. 

'Veere Di Wedding' is expected to give a tough competition to the Alia Bhatt-starrer at the Box Office, which has till now delivered a remarkable performance in terms of collection.

'Raazi' is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel 'Calling Sehmat'. The story revolves around an Indian spy, played by Alia, who gets married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in a supporting role.

Besides, she also has Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', also starring Ranveer Singh and 'Kalank' featuring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

