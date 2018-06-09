हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's spy thriller 'Raazi' rakes in Rs 116 cr at the Box Office

The film already crossed Rs 100 crore mark a few days ago and continues to do wonders at the Box Office. 

Alia Bhatt&#039;s spy thriller &#039;Raazi&#039; rakes in Rs 116 cr at the Box Office
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find, Alia Bhatt has delivered a powerpack performance in 'Raazi'. The film has not only fetched her rave reviews but also worked wonders at the Box Office. The success of 'Raazi' has proved that good content always wins the battle at the end. 

The film already crossed Rs 100 crore mark a few days ago and continues to do wonders at the Box Office. The Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions’ film raked in Rs 45 lakh at the ticket counter and stands with the net collection of rs 118.24 crore. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. "#Raazi maintains the same figure as fourth Thu [₹ 45 lakhs]… Eyeing ₹ 122 cr [+/-] lifetime biz... This has been a hugely profitable and richly rewarding venture for its investors... [Week 5] Fri 45 lakhs. Total: ₹ 118.24 cr. India biz," he tweeted. 

'Raazi' is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

On the professional front, Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in a supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push.

Tags:
Alia BhattRaazi film collectionRaazi Box Office collectionAyan MukerjiRanbir KapoorRanveer SinghJunglee PicturesKaran Johar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close