close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Always wanted to do a great war film: Arjun Rampal

Actor Arjun Rampal, who is set to feature in JP Dutta's "Paltan", says he always wanted to work in a "great war film".

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 12:01
Always wanted to do a great war film: Arjun Rampal
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal, who is set to feature in JP Dutta's "Paltan", says he always wanted to work in a "great war film".

"Always wanted to do a great war film. Play a true soldier. As that is a backdrop I grew up in. JP sir's 'Paltan' promises to be all of the above. I am so charged up to be a part of it as I believe I couldn't be in better hands," Arjun said in a statement.

According to sources "Paltan" will boast of an exciting ensemble star cast. 

Produced by JP Films and directed by Dutta, the film will go on the floors later this year, and is scheduled for a summer 2018 release.

Dutta has films like "Border", "Refugee" and "LOC Kargil" to his credit.

TAGS

Arjun Rampalwar filmpaltanpaltan filmBollywood

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, says Coroner
People

Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, says Coroner

Ayesha Takia DENIES going under the knife, says picture was &#039;morphed&#039;!
People

Ayesha Takia DENIES going under the knife, says picture was...

&#039;Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi&#039; had a lot of soul: Apara Mehta
Television

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' had a lot of sou...

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Unimaginably entertaining
Regional

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Unimaginably entertaining

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Imtiaz Ali&#039;s birthday
People

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Imtiaz Ali's birthday

Ben Kingsley to play Nazi war criminal in &#039;Operation Finale&#039;
Movies

Ben Kingsley to play Nazi war criminal in 'Operation F...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video