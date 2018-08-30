हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hansa - Ek Sanyog

Aman Verma to play a negative role in 'Hansa – Ek Sanyog'

Aman will be seen playing the role of a strong headed and aggressive lawyer. 

Aman Verma to play a negative role in &#039;Hansa – Ek Sanyog&#039;

New Delhi: Popular television actor Aman Verma is all set to play a lawyer in his upcoming movie ‘Hansa-Ek Sanyog’ which is produced by Suresh Sharma. The film is directed by Santosh Kashyap and Dhiraj Verma. It is based on the third gender (Kinnar) community and their issues for equality in the society.

Aman will be seen playing the role of a strong headed and aggressive lawyer. “I loved playing this character, he is an aggressive and a really strong headed person who would go to any extent in order to win a case and always wants everyone under his wing", he said.

When asked about his views on the Kinnar community he said, “The third gender is there in the society and we see them everywhere, so shying away and not giving them their place in society is really sad. And they are neglected by the society, that is why they are considered as third gender community, if you give them a job as that of any normal human they are ready to work.” He further added, “Even today in the voters list when they ask you for your sex it just has two boxes male & female there is no third box and that’s how it is.”

“I overall had a brilliant experience and I hope such kinds of films are made more often so that the hidden part of the society which many people don’t want to talk about can come in the open", the actor said. 

With the movie ‘Hansa-Ek Sanyog’ the director duo is will showcase the struggle that the Kinnar community faces and the problems that they have to go through in order to earn their daily livelihood with dignity. 

The movie also includes actors like Ayush Shrivastava, Mantra Patel, Master Ayushmann, Sharad Saxena, Sayaji Shinde, Vaishnavi Macdonald, Akhilendra Mishra, Deepshika Nagpal, Ishtiyak Khan, Bachan Pachera, Pankaj Shukla & Neelam Pandey.

 

