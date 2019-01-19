Ameesha Patel all set to make comeback with 'Desi Magic' — Check out the first look

New Delhi: Actress Ameesha Patel, who was last seen in 'Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic' in 2008, is all set to make her comeback on the screen with 'Desi Magic'. The film stars her as the lead actress along with model-turned-actor Sahil Shroff, Esha Gupta and Zayed Khan.

'Desi Magic' is touted to be a rom-com and is set to release this year.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of the film, writing, "Ameesha Patel and Sahil Shroff in #DesiMagic... Filming complete... Produced by Ameesha Patel and Kunaal Goomer... Directed by Mehul Atha... Filmed in #Mumbai, #Punjab, #London, #Paris, #Georgia and #Bangkok... Ameesha will be seen in a double role."

Ameesha is co-producing the film with Kunaal Goomer. Directed by Mehul Atha, the film has been shot in Mumbai, Punjab, London, Paris, Georgia and Bangkok.

In the film, Sahil plays a businessman, who is based in Venice. The film has Ameesha in a double role, as a sweet Punjabi girl and a rich brat. And it will be interesting to see who Sahil romances on the big screen.

Earlier, speaking about the film, producer Kunal Goomer told Times Of India, "Ours is a colourful and youthful film that provides wholesome entertainment. Ameesha and Sahil have attended a few workshops together and get along very well. We are sure their pairing will click with the audience."

Was a pleasure to shot with the stunning _@eshagupta2811_ for DESI MAGIC _____ pic.twitter.com/apzsWHADhH — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) September 20, 2018

Lovely to shoot with the sweetheart _@eshagupta2811_ for DESI MAGIC ... ____ pic.twitter.com/j813xhJl2R — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) September 20, 2018

Earlier, Ameesha had shared pictures with Esha Gupta on Twitter, writing that it was a pleasure to work with her.