Amid sexual harassment allegations, Sajid Khan to step down as 'Housefull 4' director?

New Delhi: The #Metoo movement has hit Bollywood and looks like it's going to unravel some more shocking names in the near future. After Tanushree Dutta's allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of the movie back in 2008, director Sajid Khan too has been accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant.

Saloni Chopra, who worked as an assistant director with Sajid in her Facebook post has described the horrifying account of how she was allegedly harassed by the filmmaker while they worked together.

Amid these allegations, Sajid is likely to step down as the director of 'Housefull 4'. According to BollywoodLife.com report, the filmmaker has been asked by producer Sajid Nadiadwala and lead actor Akshay Kumar to quit.

Quoting a source, the report states, “Housefull 4 is a big film and a franchise that is very dear to Sajid Nadiadwala. He didn't want to hamper it or tarnish it by anyway. Both he and Akshay didn't want to trivialise the ongoing debate and push it under the carpet. Hence the decision was taken that Sajid will be asked to leave the film.”

Reportedly, there will be a press conference where the announcement will be made.

'Housefull 4' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It happens to be the fourth installment of the Housefull series, and the third to be directed by Sajid Khan who also directed the first two installments. It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2019.

It stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon.