Amit Sadh talks about delay in 'Runningshaadi.com' release, says it was frustrating

Mumbai: Excited that his next release "Runningshaadi.Com" is finally coming out, actor Amit Sadh said the "waiting period" was frustrating.

The film has been waiting for its release for two years and will now hit cinema houses on February 17.

"I have done a PhD in waiting. To wait for anything is painful and frustrating. It was suppose to come out after 'Kai Po Che' but that did not happen, it was to release last year but then as it is a small film so to get a right release date is a challenge," Amit told PTI.

"The good thing is the film is releasing now. The trailer is out and it's getting overwhelming response and the vibe of the film is also spreading," he said.

Produced by Shoojit Sircar, "Runningshaadi.Com" was scheduled to release after his debut "Kai Po Che" while female lead Taapsee Pannu had filmed it before signing "Baby".

Though the release date kept pushing, Amit was confident that the film will release someday.

"Over a period of time director Amit Roy and I have become good friends. I told him I don't know if the film will be a hit or not but I am sure the film will release one day. I believe anything made with honesty, hard work and good intent can't go wrong," the 37-year-old actor said.

"Runningshaadi.Com" is a youth romantic comedy centered around a website that helps people elope and get married.

Amit says he was bowled over by the film's plot."It was an instant yes to do the film. It has an interesting story with an immature love story. It has elements of comedy but it's not forced humour. It is a quirky film, it is a relevant film as marriages will continue to happen in India. It's not a typical rom-com," Amit said.

According to the "Kai Po Che" actor, the plotline of "Runningshaadi.Com" is unique and will surely entertain the audience.

"It's a unique concept of helping people run away with the love of their life to get married. The unlikely duo of a conscientious Bihari and a Sardarji geek stand up and create a platform to couples who want to spend their lives with their soul mates."