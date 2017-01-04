Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan to don different look in 'Thugs of Hindostan'! Here's what you should know
New Delhi: The megastar of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan and 'Dangal' superstar Aamir Khan will soon be seen sharing the screen space together for the very first time in Yash Raj Film's 'Thugs Of Hindostan'.
The film will be helmed by 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya. Aamir had even tweeted about the film and expressed his happiness over working with Big B in the project.
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 7, 2016
PTI quoted him as saying, "He is a talented actor and a great person. Most of us have come into the world of films because of him. I have told him that he is the big reason why I am in films. I am very excited and I am nervous as well to be working with him."
"But in that nervousness also there is an excitement. Hopefully it will be all good. I am excited and nervous to work with him. I am big fan of him. It was my dream to work with him. I was dying to work with him," he said.
The Aditya Chopra produced movie will also feature Aamir Khan. This movie will be the second outing for Vijay after "Dhoom 3". The "Dangal" star will have a lean look and has grown his hair and beard for the film. Bachchan too will be sporting a different look.
"I always like to give and present my actors in a different look. Both (Aamir and Bachchan) will have a different look. But there is no drastic change in the look," Vijay said.
"I have worked with Aamir on 'Dhoom 3' and he has a great fitness regime. While Mr Bachchan looks good with anything," he said. "Thugs of Hindostan" is slated to release on Diwali 2018.
(With PTI inputs)
