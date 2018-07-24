हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's 'Badla' set to release in March 2019

  



Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Taapsee Pannu-starrer "Badla" will hit the screens on March 8, 2019.

The crime thriller drama will reunite Amitabh and Taapsee after the success of the critically acclaimed 2016 movie Pink.

"This will kickstart my 2019! #Badla," Taapsee tweeted on Tuesday.

"Badla", directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will present the two actors in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

While Amitabh and superstar Shah Rukh Khan have shared the screen together for multiple films, Badla will mark the first of its kind collaboration between producer Shah Rukh and Amitabh.

The movie has been shot extensively in London and Scotland.

