Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Best dialogues of the legend

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Shenshaah', Amitabh Bachchan turns 76 today. With a career span of over 4 decades, the actor has a special place in our hearts and continues to rule the Hindi film industry. Big B will next be seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan' and 'Brahmastra'. The legendary actor has starred in several blockbuster films and has entertained us for years.

On his special day today, let's have a look at some of his best dialogues which will be etched in our hearts forever.

Don (1978): 'Don ka intezaar toh gyarah mulkon ki police kar rahi hai' 

Kaalia (1981): 'Hum jaha khade ho jaate hai line wahin se shuru hoti hai'

Silsila (1981): 'Main aur meri tanhayi, aksar yeh baatein karte hai ... tum hoti toh kaisa hota ... tum yeh kehti, tum woh kehti, tum is baat pe hairaan hoti, tum us baat pe kitni hasti ... tum hoti toh aaisa hota, tum hoti toh waisa hota ... main aur meri tanhayi, aksar yeh baatein karte hai'

Sharaabi (1984): 'Aaj itni bhi maisir nahi maikhane mein ... jitni hum chhod diya karte the paimane mein'

Agneepath (1990): 'Vijay Dinanath Chauhan ... poora naam'

Sholay (1975): 'Tumhara naam kya hai Basanti?'

Shahenshah (1988): 'Rishte me to hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah.'

Laawaris (1981): 'Agar apni maa ka doodh piya hai to saamne aa.'

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): 'Paisa toh har koi kama leta hai ... lekin izzat kamana sabke bas ki baat nahi', 'Keh diya na ... bas keh diya!'

Pink (2016): "These boys must realise..no ka matlab no hota hai. Use bolne wali ladki koi parichit ho, friend ho, girlfriend ho, koi sex worker ho ya aapki apni biwi hi kyu na ho,'no means 'no' and when someone says so, you stop"

102 Not Out (2018): Aulaad nalayak nikle toh usse bhool jaana chahiye ... sirf uska bachpan yaad rakhna chahiye

 

