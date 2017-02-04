Amitabh Bachchan didn't charge any fee for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'BLACK'!
New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has an illustrious filmography to his credit. The legendary Big B has had several blockbusters and path defining films over a golden phase in his career. But if there is one film which ranks high in the list, then it has to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black'.
'Black' was way ahead of its time. The film beautifully captured the relationship between a visually challenged and deaf student played Rani Mukerji and her teacher, who later develops Alzheimer's disease was portrayed by none other than Amitabh Bachchan.
The sport touched many hearts, winning as many as 11 Filmfare Awards and also Bachchan senior got the prestigious National Award that year for Best Actor category.
'Black' was released on February 4, 2005, and today it completes 12 long years. On the occasion, Big B took to his blog and expressed his feelings. He even revealed that he didn't charge any fee for 'Black' as he just wanted to be a part of the venture.
Here's an excerpt: “I had just wanted to work with Sanjay, after seeing all his other works he had done .. and when the opportunity came it was quite overwhelming. I did not take any salary for the film .. just being a part of such an enterprise, was sufficient fees!”
Click here to READ AMITABH BACHCHAN'S FULL BLOG
Also, he tweeted:
T 2523 - 12 YEARS OF "BLACK" ..!! An amazing film an amazing experience ..!! An amazing director Sanjay Leela Bhansali !! pic.twitter.com/PbCQ9WOYCx
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 3, 2017
T 2523 - 12 years of BLACK .. Ranbir Kapoor was an assistant to SLB on this film.. trained Ayesha the young Rani, for the role ..!! and now pic.twitter.com/kYBABwo5Ge
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 3, 2017
