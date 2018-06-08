हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan gives English lesson to Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in a hilarious way

'Brahmastra' co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt recently had a 'cute' exchange on the social media. And in one of his tweets, Big B corrected Alia for a spelling error in one of her recent post.  

Photo: Twitter

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently had an adorable conversation with his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt on Twitter. And Amitabh, who is known to be very particular about tweets and use of words, ended up giving a learning lesson to Alia, in a hilarious way. 

Alia, who is sharing the screen space with Amitabh for the first time, recently expressed her excitement on Twitter, writing, "Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today @SrBachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can’t begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him!!!!" 

She followed it up with another tweet saying, "Yes yes I call him AB cause that’s the term of endearment we’ve all agreed to Thank you for being so wonderful sir!!! Can’t wait to get back onto set with you, Ayan and Ranbir for some more Brahmastra madness! @SrBachchan." 

Amitabh was quick to reply to Alia's compliments and wrote, "Yo .. Alia , you are the best .. thank you for the generosity .. and .. err .. its 'cues' not ' ques' .... you are just tooooo cute !!" 

The conversation began when Big B wrote, "A joy and an honour and an absolute delight to be in the same frame as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia .. first day of shoot for 'Brahmastra' .. this generation is simply exquisite and impeccable .. no pictures because cannot release them .. but I do have them .. MANY .."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' also stars Ranbir Kapoor and television sensation Mouni Roy. Recently, Amitabh had shared a photo from their prep session for the film. Meanwhile, the cast recently finished their shooting schedule of Bulgaria. 

The film is superhero fantasy film and is a first part of a trilogy. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, it is scheduled to release in August next year.

