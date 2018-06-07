हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan in Sairat filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's debut Hindi film - Deets inside

And now, Manjule is all set to make a mark in Bollywood with a film titled Jhund staring megastar Bachchan.  

Amitabh Bachchan in Sairat filmmaker Nagraj Manjule&#039;s debut Hindi film - Deets inside
Pic courtesy: IANS image.

Mumbai: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in by the makers of Jhund to be directed by Nagraj Manjule, the man who helmed a blockbuster film like Sairat.

The Marathi film that created waves at the Box Office had launched two newcomers in the film industry. Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar left moviegoers spellbound by their performances.

And now, Manjule is all set to make a mark in Bollywood with a film titled Jhund staring megastar Bachchan.

According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Jhund will see Bachchan essaying the role of a retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj, Raaj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule.

Senior Bachchan is busy preparing for his role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Trilogy with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will make a splash on the silver screen with Vijay Krishna Acharya Thugs of Hindostan, a film starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif this Diwali.

Thugs of Hindostan is a fantasy adventure film set in the backdrop of India in the 19th century, reports suggest. It is an adaptation of  Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanSairatNagraj ManjuleHindi moviesMarathi filmmaker

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close